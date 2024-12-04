5 individuals wanted for GTA murders added to Canada’s most-wanted fugitives list

Five individuals being sought by police in the GTA have been added to a list of Canada’s most wanted fugitives.

On Wednesday morning, the BOLO (Be on the lookout) Program in partnership with the Sûreté du Québec released the names of their top 25 most sought-after fugitives during a news conference in Montreal.

Maxime Langlois, director of the Bolo Program, displays an advent calendar containing the Top 25 of Canada's Most Wanted fugitives during a press conference in Montreal, Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi Maxime Langlois, director of the Bolo Program, displays an advent calendar containing the Top 25 of Canada's Most Wanted fugitives during a press conference in Montreal, Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi

Ten of the names included on the list are wanted by GTA police services, though five of those were already included on last year’s most wanted list.

The top two fugitives, Dave ‘Pik’ Turmel and All Boivin, are both wanted by police in Quebec in connection with drug trafficking investigations. BOLO has offered two rewards of up to $250,000 for any information that leads to their arrest.

The third individual on the list, Rabih Alkhalil, was previously convicted of orchestrating the fatal shooting of a Toronto man outside a Little Italy cafe in 2012.

He has been outstanding since escaping from prison in British Columbia in 2022.

At the time, he was standing trial for a murder at a downtown Vancouver restaurant in 2012. Alkhalil has since been convicted of first-degree murder in that case.

Here are all the new suspects with GTA ties added to the BOLO list:

-Adrian Walker (#4), who is wanted by the Toronto Police Service (TPS) for murder.

-Katherine Bergeron-Pinzarrone (#7), who is wanted by York Regional Police for murder.

-Dharam Dhaliwal (#15), who is wanted by Peel Regional Police for murder.

-Yasir Mohamed (#20), who is wanted by TPS for murder.

-Mohammed Abdullahi (#21), who is wanted by TPS for murder.

Police in York Region are appealing for information pertaining to the whereabouts of Bergeron-Pinzarrone, whom they said is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant and is known to reside in Mississauga and Quebec.

She is wanted in connection with the August 2024 stabbing of a 16-year-old boy from Montreal who was dropped off at a hospital in York Region and later died of his injuries.

Police previously said the suspects involved in this fatal stabbing are part of a larger auto theft ring.

Anyone who sees this suspect is advised to not approach her, ut instead call 9-1-1 immediately. Authorities are also encouraging Bergeron-Pinzarrone to get a lawyer and turn herself in.

“We are hopeful that this partnership with the Bolo Program will increase our chances of locating this violent offender,” PRP Chief Jim MacSween said in a release.

Last year, a Toronto man wanted in the fatal shooting in the city’s Greektown neighbourhood topped the BOLO list.

The suspect, Michael Bebee, was arrested on Prince Edward Island one week after being named as Canada’s most wanted fugitive.

The BOLO Program last updated its top 25 most wanted list in April 2024. Since then, police have arrested seven of those fugitives.

“All Bolo rewards are offered for any information leading to the arrests of the suspects, period,” said Bolo Program Director Maxime Langlois during the news conference, which was attended by representatives from 15 police forces, including Toronto.

“The eventual conviction of these accused has nothing to do with our rewards. If your tip is successful, our priority will be to get you the money you deserve as soon as possible, like we’ve done several times over the past seven years.”

Langlois went on to say that since its inception in 2018, the program has has resulted in 30 arrests from its 70 featured fugitive cases.

Today’s news conference also featured life-sized cutouts of each wanted fugitive as well as along with BOLO-themed “Advent calendars” featuring the 25 wanted individuals.