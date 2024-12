Toronto Police lettering is shown on the side of a police vehicle in Toronto on August 2, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Richard Buchan

One woman has minor injuries after Toronto police say she drove through a school fence in North York on Wednesday morning.

The single-vehicle crash happened near Dufferin Street and Lawrence Avenue shortly after 8 a.m.

It is unclear what caused the driver to lose control of the vehicle.

Paramedics told CP24 that the woman was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Police are warning of delays in the area.