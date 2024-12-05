ADVERTISEMENT

Toronto

Toronto police seek woman wanted for abducting her child after losing custody

By Bryann Aguilar
Camille Yeung (left) is wanted for allegedly abducting her child, Madeline. (Toronto Police Service)

Toronto police are searching for a woman who allegedly abducted her child after losing full custody.

In a news release on Wednesday night, police said 41-year-old Camille Yeung is wanted for abduction by parent/custody order.

Police said Yeung has been “actively avoiding” surrendering the child since Monday when a court issued full custody to the father.

Their whereabouts are currently unknown.

Police are concerned for the safety of the child, who is identified as seven-year-old Madeline, described as four-foot-two, weighing 62 pounds with a thin build.

Police said Yeung is believed to be operating a white 2011 Lexus hatchback with an Ontario licence plate BLTE 430.

She is described as five-foot-four, weighing 115 pounds, with a thin build, brown shoulder-length hair, and brown eyes.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 416-808-2204 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477) or www.222tips.com.