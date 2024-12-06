Fiery truck appears to explode live on air during CP24 traffic update, no injuries reported

Police say that no injuries were reported as a result of the fiery incident on the shoulder of the Gardiner Expressway

An unoccupied truck that was engulfed in flames at the side of the Gardiner Expressway appeared to explode live on air during a CP24 traffic update on Friday.

The incident took place in the eastbound lanes of the highway near South Kingsway at around 10:30 a.m.

In the footage broadcast on CP24, the truck is shown shrouded in flames on the shoulder of the Gardiner while vehicles pass it by on the left.

A police cruiser can also been seen in the footage forcing vehicles out of the lane next to the truck, though traffic continues to pass by in the other two lanes.

Seconds later, something appears to explode, sending flames shooting out from underneath the truck.

“It’s a very dangerous situation obviously developing as we speak,” traffic specialist Lisa Morales says. “You do not want to take the Gardiner right now.”

Police eventually blocked all lanes on the eastbound Gardiner Expressway at Jameson Avenue as crews doused the fire.

About 20 minutes later the blaze appeared to be largely under control, with crews largely putting out hot spots.

Police tell CP24 that there were no injuries reported as a result of the incident.

Morales, however, said traffic was “absolutely jammed” for a period of time due to the road closure.