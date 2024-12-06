Police charge mother with alleged abduction of seven-year-old daughter following custody dispute

Police tape is shown in Toronto on Tuesday, May 2, 2017. (Graeme Roy / THE CANADIAN PRESS)

A Toronto mother has been charged criminally after she allegedly abducted her seven-year-old daughter following a court’s decision to grant the girl’s father full custody.

Police previously issued a news release on Wednesday night appealing for information about the whereabouts of 41-year-old Camille Yeung and her daughter.

At the time, police said that Yeung has been “actively avoiding” surrendering the child since the court issued the custody order on Monday.

In a news release on Friday, police confirmed that they have since located Yeung and the child.

Police said that the child was unharmed.

Yeung has been charged with one count of abduction in contravention of a custody order.

She is scheduled to appear in court today.