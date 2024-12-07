Man taken to hospital after shooting in East York

A man has been hospitalized after being shot in East York Friday night.
Toronto police say they received a call for a shooting outside of a business near Pape and Cosburn avenues at 7:17 p.m.
When officers arrived, they located a man with gunshot wounds. Police say the victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
No suspect information has been released.
SHOOTING:— Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) December 7, 2024
Pape Ave. & Cosburn Ave. area
7:17 p.m.
- Police responded to a shooting call out front of a business
- One male adult victim located with gunshot wound(s)
- Victim transported to hospital with non-life threatening injuries
- No further info available #GO2646218
^vs