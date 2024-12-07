Man taken to hospital after shooting in East York

A Toronto police cruiser is seen in this undated photo. (Simon Sheehan/CP24)

A man has been hospitalized after being shot in East York Friday night.

Toronto police say they received a call for a shooting outside of a business near Pape and Cosburn avenues at 7:17 p.m.

When officers arrived, they located a man with gunshot wounds. Police say the victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

No suspect information has been released.