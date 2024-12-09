1 person rushed to the hospital, 1 arrested following shooting in Toronto’s east end

One person has been rushed to the hospital following a shooting in Toronto’s east end early Sunday evening.
The incident happened near Jones and Danforth avenues.
Toronto police said they were called to the area just before 7 p.m. for reports of a shooting.
At the scene, officers found one person who had been shot.
The victim was taken to a trauma center via emergency run, they said in a post on X.
Paramedics told CP24 that they transported one patient to hospital in “critical, life-threatening condition.”
Police said a gun has been recovered and one person has been arrested.
Jones Avenue is currently closed in both directions at Danforth Avenue.
The investigation is ongoing.
More details to come…