Woman found shot in Toronto’s east end has died, man in his 20s arrested

A man in his 20s has been arrested.

A woman in her 30s, who was shot in Toronto’s east end on Sunday night, has died, say police.

On Sunday, shortly before 7 p.m., officers attended an address near area of Danforth and Jones avenues, where they located a female inside with a gunshot wound, Acting Duty Insp. Todd Jocko told reporters at the scene.

Jocko said they immediately began performing life-saving measures on the woman, who was rushed to a trauma centre via emergency run, but she was pronounced deceased a short time later.

Paramedics told CP24 that they transported one patient to the hospital in “critical, life-threatening condition.”

The name and age of the victim are not being released at this time pending notification of next of kin.

Toronto police said a gun has been recovered and one person has been arrested. That individual is a man in his 20s, Jocko noted.

“We do not believe there’s any additional danger to the public. We believe that this is an isolated incident and that there are no additional suspects,” he said, adding that it is still early in the investigation and police are working to gather any evidence and speak with witnesses.

Jocko would not provide any insights as to what relationship the vicitim may have had with the suspect. He would also not provide any information about any charges that have or will be laid against the suspect.

Actng Duty Insp. Todd Jocko Dec. 8 fatal shooting east Toronto Acting Duty Insp. Todd jock speaks with the media at the scene eof a fatal shooting near Jones and Danforth avenues on Dec. 8.

Calling the area an “active crime scene,” he said that people in the communtity can expect to see an increased police presence as well as officers from Toronto police’s forensic identification unit who are coming to process the scene.

“We can appreciate how difficult these types of situations are for the community. I can assure you, the Toronto Police are going to are dedicating the necessary resources to this investigation, and we are reaching out to our community partners at SafeTO to make sure that they’re aware by any additional support to people in the area,” Jocko said.

Jones Avenue remains closed in both directions at Danforth Avenue.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Toronto police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.