Toronto police officer rushed to hospital after sustaining head injury

A Toronto police officer sustained a head injury while responding to a call in North York on Tuesday.

One Toronto police officer was rushed to the hospital after sustaining a head injury while responding to a call in North York on Tuesday morning, police say.

Police say they were in the area of Bathurst Street and Lawrence Avenue West shortly after 8:30 a.m., responding to a call of a man being threatened when the man “became violent.” They add that the officer has non-life-threatening injuries.

Paramedics told CP24 that the officer sustained minor injuries.

They said they also brought another man, the suspect, to a local hospital with serious, non-life-threatening injuries.

Toronto police said they do not know how the other man was injured.

One man was arrested at the scene, but police have not indicated what charges he may face.

The Special Investigations Unit, the province’s police watchdog, has not been called in at this time, police add. The civilian agency investigates when police are involved in an incident resulting in death, serious injury, sexual assault and/or discharge of a firearm.

Toronto Police Chief Myron Demkiw said eight officers have sustained injuries in three separate incidents over the last 24 hours. Six officers were injured this morning, a spokesperson for the Toronto Police Service confirmed to CTV News Toronto.

“Officers survived varying degrees of non-life-threatening injuries, including a cut ear, a torn Achilles tendon and staples to the head,” Const. Nadine Ramadan said, later clarifying an officer had an object thrown at their head which required staples to close the injury. “Additionally, this morning, officers had hot liquid thrown on them from a stove.”

Though none of the injuries were life-threatening, Demkiw says some required hospital treatment.

“We’ve had a tough 24 hours,” Demkiw told reporters on Tuesday afternoon, as Toronto City Council discusses the Mayor Olivia Chow’s latest budget. “This morning was a sobering moment for us and for me as the chief, when I am being briefed on the injuries are officers are experiencing.”

Chow responded to the incidents, wishing the officers a speedy recovery.

“My thoughts are with them, their families, and their colleagues at this time,” the mayor said in a post on social media.