2 pedestrians seriously injured in separate Toronto collisions

Police are on the scene of a collision near Bay and Lake Shore that left a pedestrian with serious injuries on Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2025. (Jacob Estrin/CTV News Toronto)

Two pedestrians have been seriously injured after being struck by vehicles in two separate collisions in Toronto Tuesday night.

Police say the first one occurred in Etobicoke near Finch Avenue West and Humberline Drive and they got the call at 9:09 p.m.

The pedestrian, a man in his 60s, was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, police say.

The vehicle fled the scene but police say it was later located.

COLLISION:

Finch Ave W & Humberline Dr

9:09pm

-reports of male pedestrian, 60's, struck by a vehicle

-vehicle fled the scene

-police & @TorontoMedics o/s

-male transported to hospital w/serious injuries

-suspect vehicle: small black SUV

-info call 416-808-1900#GO313303

^av — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) February 12, 2025

About 10 minutes later, police received another call for a collision in the Harbourfront in the area of Lake Shore Boulevard and Bay Street.

The pedestrian, a man in his 40s, was transported to the hospital with serious injuries, police say.

Meanwhile, the driver remained at the scene. Police say the investigation is ongoing.