Two teenagers are in the hospital after a car and a TTC bus collided in Etobicoke Tuesday night.

Toronto police say the collision happened near Kipling Avenue and Longfield Road, south of Eglinton Avenue West, just before 6 p.m.

Both the driver and the passenger of the car, who are 17 years old, were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police say.

No other injuries have been reported. The cause of the collision is unknown.