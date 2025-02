People wait outside Broadview Station as snow falls on Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2025. (CTV News Toronto)

Regular subway service has resumed on TTC’s Line 2 after it was suspended Wednesday afternoon due to an injury on the tracks.

Trains stopped running between Broadview and Woodbine Stations at around 3:50 p.m.

As a result, the TTC deployed shuttle buses to help riders get to their destination. The transit agency also advised customers to take GO Transit as an alternative.

Service was restored between the two stations around 5:40 p.m.