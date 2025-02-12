Residents say more dogs have been attacked by coyotes in Fork York and Liberty Village

Ann Selvanayagam is pictured with her five-year-old Terrier-Cross after the dog was attacked by a coyote in June Callwood Park. (CTV News Toronto)

Some dog owners in Fort York and Liberty Village say the rash of recent coyote attacks should be a wake-up call to city and provincial officials when considering the costs of disturbing wildlife.

They’re blaming the digging and disturbance from the Ontario Place redevelopment happening nearby for an increase in coyotes roaming in the densely populated neighbourhoods, attacking dogs, and putting people at risk.

Monday night, Ann Selvanayagam’s five-year-old Terrier-Cross was attacked in June Callwood Park near Fleet and Bastion streets. She said she was using her hands-free leash when she looked away for about five seconds.

“And then the coyote was mid-lunge,” she told CTV News Toronto on Tuesday. “[The coyote and I] were playing tug of war with my dog. I’m trying to get him back and he was clawing at my dog as well [before] I was able to scoop him up,” she recounted.

“There was four of us screaming the entire time and the coyote did not care.”

According to a newly formed group called the ‘Safety Coyote Coalition,’ there have been 42 incidents in Liberty Village and Fort York since November.

“These are not sightings. These are people being chased, dogs being injured and some sort of interaction that was negative,” said Ruby Kooner, who is with the group.

Kooner’s 13-year-old dog, Amber, died after an attack in December in Ordnance Triangle Park near Stratchan Avenue and Ordnance Street.

“Coyotes have been displaced from their greener habitats without proper consideration by provincial redevelopment like at Ontario Place and are dangerously entering our growing neighbourhoods,” said Spadina-Fort York Coun. Ausma Malik.

However, a spokesperson for Ontario’s Ministry of Natural Resources (MNR) said the province has no evidence of displacement of coyotes from the Ontario Place site.

“The MNR Aurora office has been working with City of Toronto staff to provide advice on preventing and managing human-coyote conflicts, sharing information on recommended best practices, prevention, and their legal options.”

Malik added immediate coyote measures are being taken which include increased staff conducting daily patrols, organizing a community town hall, providing a dedicated means for reporting incidents and advancing a downtown coyote action plan.

“This was a completely avoidable situation, and I think the decision to put in the spa was reckless because it didn’t factor in everything that would get turned up. I don’t blame the coyotes at all. They are trying to protect their home and their home was destroyed,” said Selvanayagam.

“This is a lesson that the province and city can learn where if we keep destroying wildlife habitat, it does impact residents and these situations get created,” said Kooner.

Both Selvanayagam and Kooner are heartbroken and devastated about the attacks on their beloved pets. They also spent considerable funds to help their dogs receive medical care. Selvanayagam said she spent $1,300, while Kooner said she spent $20,000. They both want action to make their neighbourhoods safe.

“I am heartbroken and horrified at the harm and tragic loss of pets as a result of coyote attacks and have been addressing this situation with seriousness and urgency,” said Malik.

Malik said she’s working with Animal Services and Municipal Licensing and Standards to escalate the city’s response and explore all solutions, and said the city is also working with the MNR to explore all options including relocation. Trapping and euthanizing are a last resort.

Selvanayagam and Kooner said they do not want the coyotes euthanized and hope that option can be avoided.

Malik said she encourages residents to contact 311 and submit any videos or photos, with specific locations, so staff can continue to track sightings and concerning behaviours to take necessary action.

“The MNR does not provide removal services for problem wildlife; municipalities are responsible for taking appropriate actions under the Fish and Wildlife Conservation Act,” the Ministry spokesperson said.