A Toronto Transit Commission sign is shown at a downtown Toronto subway stop Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy

The TTC says customers could see delays of up to five minutes this morning along Line 1 after an earlier signal problem.

The transit agency initially said shuttle buses would run between Clair and Union stations this morning due to the issue.

But at around 6:30 a.m., the TTC confirmed that the issue had been resolved.