Man in hospital, 1 person arrested after stabbing inside hotel in Etobicoke

Police are on the scene of a stabbing inside a hotel in Etobicoke on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025. (Jacob Estrin/CTV News Toronto)

A man has been taken to a hospital following a stabbing in a hotel in Etobicoke Saturday morning.

Toronto police say they received a call for a stabbing inside the hotel located near Islington Avenue and Resources Road just before noon.

When officers arrived, they found a male victim suffering from injuries. Police say he was subsequently taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Meanwhile, police say a male suspect was arrested at the scene. The circumstances that led to the stabbing are unknown.