A sledgehammer surrounded by police tape inside a mall in Etobicoke on Friday, Feb. 14, 2025. (Jacob Estrin/CTV News Toronto)

Toronto police are investigating a jewelry store robbery inside a mall in Etobicoke Friday night.

Officers were called to the area of The Queensway and Kipling Avenue at 6:18 p.m.

Images from the scene show a sledgehammer on the floor surrounded by police tape.

Police said no one was injured in the incident.

The suspects fled the area, and police have not provided descriptions.