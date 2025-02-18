Live updates: Crew on board Delta flight that crashed at Pearson are heroes, airport official says

Toronto Pearson Airport CEO, Deborah Flint, takes questions from the media and says the investigation into the cause of the crash is still unknown.

Delays and cancellations are expected at Toronto Pearson International Airport for the next “several days” as two runways remain closed during an investigation into a fiery crash that left more than 20 passengers injured on Monday afternoon.

The latest:

20 members of the The Transportation Safety Board (TSB) are now on scene for the investigation.

Two of the airport’s five runways are expected to be closed for at least the next 48 hours.

Officials are warning of more delayed and cancelled flights over the next “several days.”

19 of 21 passengers hospitalized after the crash have been released, Delta Airlines says.

Passengers sustained a range of injuries, including back sprains, head injuries, and nausea, according to Peel paramedics.

3 p.m.

Travellers at Toronto Pearson airport continue to face delays and cancellations a day after the crash.

One woman told CTV News Toronto she waited more than five hours for her flight, receiving three delay notifications during that time.

Another traveller who was supposed to fly on Monday said he stayed at Pearson overnight and is still waiting for his flight to be rescheduled.

NAV Canada says delays are affecting some flights at Pearson airport “due to runway availability and configuration.”

12:45 p.m.

Peel paramedics say the injuries sustained by passengers included back sprains, head injuries, and nausea and vomiting due to fuel exposure.

12:30 p.m.

Twenty members of the Transportation Safety Board, along with the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration, are now on site at Pearson airport to investigate Monday’s plane crash.

Investigators are expected to be reviewing the wreckage on the tarmac for the next 48 hours, Greater Toronto Airports Authority CEO Deborah Flint told reporters during an update at the airport on Tuesday afternoon.

“We are looking to support that investigation and removal of that aircraft off the runway, at which point we can do our inspections and return that runway into service,” she added.

Flint said she would not speculate on what may have led to the crash, citing the ongoing investigation. She said she expects the TSB will release a statement at some point on Tuesday.

After two back-to-back snowstorms, Flint said Monday was expected to be an “operational recovery day” to make up for flights that were impacted by the inclement weather.

She said the Delta crash led to hundreds of additional cancelled flights in the immediate aftermath of the incident. Of the 1,006 scheduled flights on Monday, 462 were cancelled.

“We have been in recovery mode since resuming flights at 5 p.m. yesterday, catching up on delayed flights and that continues into today as well,” Flint said.

“We are currently without use of our longest east-west and north-south runways. This and ongoing expected additional weather conditions will affect how fast we recover operations, particularly with departure of aircraft.”

She said passengers should expect further delays and cancellations for the next “several days.”

12:25 p.m.

Flint says that the crew members on board the Delta Airlines flight that crashed upon landing at Pearson airport on Monday are all “heroes” for their “textbook” response to the incident.

“The crew on Delta flight 4819 heroically led passengers to safety, evacuating a jet that had overturned on the runway on landing amid smoke and fire. I thank each and everyone of these heroes,” Flint said at a briefing on Tuesday afternoon.

10:30 a.m.

Officials at Pearson are expected to provide an update on the incident at 12 p.m.

9:47 a.m.

In a social media post on Tuesday morning, Delta Airlines confirmed that 21 people were initially transported to hospital after the crash and 19 have since been released.

“Our most pressing priority remains taking care of all customers and Endeavor crew members who were involved,” Delta CEO Ed Bastian said in the online post.

“We’ll do everything we can to support them and their families in the days ahead, and I know the hearts, thoughts and prayers of the entire Delta community are with them. We are grateful for all the first responders and medical teams who have been caring for them.”

Delta flights have resumed at Pearson, the airline said.

9:10 a.m.

CTV News Aviation Specialist Phil Durdey says that the flight data recorder will be key to the investigation as it will tell us how fast the aircraft was travelling when it hit the runway.

He said that while video that appears to show the crash suggests that the aircraft’s right wing was low prior to impact, it was “well within” the range of normal given the crosswinds on the runway at the time.

“We just have to figure out what went wrong. Something happened right at that last minute and we will find out,” Durdey told CP24.

7:30 a.m.

Video posted on social media shows the moment the plane struck the tarmac, caught fire, and flipped onto its roof.

7 a.m.

PC Leader Doug Ford’s campaign stop in Sault Ste. Marie was put on hold today after his team said his flight from Pearson was cancelled.

Pearson plane crash An upside down Delta Air Lines plane at Toronto Pearson airport, Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2025.

6:30 a.m.

Delays and cancellations have been reported at the airport this morning following the plane crash. Officials confirm that two of the airport’s five runways are shut down this morning.

6 a.m.

Officials are expected to provide an update later today on the fiery plane crash at Toronto Pearson International Airport on Monday afternoon.

