Toronto Tech Week to launch later this year with backing from city, Shopify, Google

A Toronto non-profit is launching a tech week for the city, filling a hole created by the recent departure of the annual Collision conference. The Toronto skyline is seen on Monday, Aug. 5, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

TORONTO — A Toronto non-profit is launching a tech week for the city, filling a hole created by the recent departure of the annual Collision conference.

The organizers of Toronto Tech Week say the event will run between June 23 and 27 and feature hundreds of panels, hackathons and social events.

Satish Kanwar, an organizer behind the event and a former Shopify vice-president, says the event will strive to help the country retain and nurture tech talent while also attracting investments to the sector and boosting the city’s competitiveness.

He says the City of Toronto, e-commerce giant Shopify and Google’s cloud business are all presenting sponsors that have provided funding or other support to the event.

Financial platform Wealthsimple, artificial intelligence firm Cohere and corporate payments business Float are among a group of 40 organizations also set to support Toronto Tech Week.

Toronto played host to the travelling Collision conference since 2019, but its Irish organizers decided to shift the event to Vancouver this year and run it under their Web Summit banner.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 18, 2025.

Tara Deschamps, The Canadian Press