Snow removal will begin in Toronto Wednesday morning: city officials

An example of temporary snow removal signs that will used around Toronto ahead of cleanup over the next three weeks (City of Toronto).

Crews will begin removing snow in Toronto on Wednesday, the city confirmed in its latest winter operations update.

Snow removal will start Wednesday morning and take up to three weeks, according to the City of Toronto, and dump trucks will transport snow to designated storage sites.

“Snow removal will be done on a priority basis including locations such as main streets with transit routes, hospitals and emergency services stations, sidewalks and school bus loading zones as well as roads and bridge decks with limited space for snow storage,” the city said in its update.

According to officials, this is the first time snow removal has been required in Toronto since March 2023.

Separate snow-clearing operations will continue on all roads, sidewalks, and TTC stops.

The winter update comes after Toronto saw back-to-back winter storms last week that brought nearly 50 centimetres of snow.

Multiple winter travel advisories have already been issued this week and Environment Canada is calling for a chance of flurries every day in the city extending into early next week.

The City of Toronto is warning residents that they will see temporary snow removal signage in snowbanks, advising them that “snow removal will be taking place in the near future and to move their vehicles off the street.”

Anyone who fails to remove their vehicle will be subject to fines of up to $200 or their vehicle being towed at their own expense.

A list and map of snow routes can be found here.

As of Tuesday morning, Toronto police have issued has issued 2,849 tickets and towed 37 vehicles tows since the Major Snowstorm Condition came into effect, the city said in its update.

The Major Snowstorm Condition came into effect on Feb. 12 and will remain in place until roads are deemed safe by city officials.

The city said it is also accepting service requests for snow clean-up. Residents can report an area that needs attention by calling 311, using the online form, or through the 311 Toronto mobile app.