Sunwing cancels remainder of flights out of Pearson airport for the day

Sunwing Airlines has cancelled the remainder of its flights out of Toronto Pearson International Airport on Wednesday.

In a post on social media, the airport said, “Sunwing was unable to reduce its operating rates in advance as requested by the airport, which unfortunately resulted in these delayed cancellations.”

“Our teams are on hand to assist the airline with returning checked-in baggage to passengers,” Pearson airport added.

Earlier in the day, the airline cancelled a handful of scheduled flights citing “weather disruptions, crew availability constraints and extremely limited hotel capacity” in a travel advisory.

Departure boards at Pearson Wednesday showed that 30 Sunwing flights were scheduled to fly out of Toronto.

Sunwing said the decision was made to redirect resources to bring weather-delayed customers stuck in vacation destinations back home to Canada.

All affected travellers will receive a full refund within 21 business days, the advisory read.

The advisory added that Sunwing Vacations customers with flights scheduled to depart between Feb. 13 and 19 that have experienced flight delays of more than 24 hours have been given the option to either travel on rescheduled flights, make a one-time change to their departure date, or cancel their travel plans altogether.