‘The city is seized,’ says east Toronto councillor as snow removal efforts begin

One week after the first of two major snowstorms hit the city, Toronto has begun the process of hauling away excess snow from areas where there’s not enough room to store it.

The work started this morning and is expected to last up to three weeks.

The City of Toronto said it is prioritizing main streets with transit routes, hospitals and emergency services stations, and sidewalks and school bus loading zones as well as narrow roads and bridge decks.

The effort will see dump trucks transporting snow to a number of designated storage sites, it said in its latest winter operations update.

Sidewalk snow piles signs Toronto No parking signs are seen on a snowbank in Toronto in advance of snow removal efforts.

Temporary signs are now being posted in snowbanks to advise residents to move their vehicles off the street. Those who do not abide could be subject to fines of up to $200 or may have their vehicle towed at their own expense.

A list and map of snow routes can be found here.

Dump trucks full of snow have been spotted in Toronto’s east end since the weekend. City staff told CTV News that snow removal got underway in select locations on Friday, specifically for emergency vehicles and public transit, however they would not specify where.

The is the first time since March 2023 that Toronto has enacted this kind of snow removal effort.

Last Wednesday, city officials declared a major snowstorm condition, vowing they’d be taking an “all-hands-on-deck” approach to cleaning up after the heavy snowfall.

Coun. Brad Bradford on CP24 Coun. Brad Bradford discusses frustration with the pace of snow removal in Toronto.

A week later, however, east-end Coun. Brad Bradford says his inbox and phone have been “blowing up with messages about the frustration Torontonians are having just trying to navigate the city right now, whether it’s impacting emergency services, seniors who can’t get out of their houses, or folks who are just trying to get to work.”

“The city is seized with the snow. Toronto is a winter city. This shouldn’t come as a surprise and I think it’s pretty frustrating that core services, the basic things that local government ought to be focused on, like removing the snow, hasn’t taken place,” the Beaches-East York rep said.

Several east-end residents have taken to Facebook to air their grievances with the pace of snow removal in the city.

Bradford went on to say that waiting for the snow to melt is “not a credible or realistic strategy,” admitting that while snowfall can be unpredictable, these recent winter weather events were in the forecast.

He noted that Toronto saw its first hit of snow a week and a half ago on Super Bowl Sunday, followed by two more wallops last Wednesday and Thursday.

“[The city] had an opportunity to get organized and start snow removal on the Friday. That did not happen,” the Ward 19 councillor said.

“We got hit again over the weekend, and so now you’re dealing with a series of snow events that have taken place over the course of a week and a half and it’s only today that the city is starting to do the snow removal.”

He added that residents of his ward, as well as those living in other parts of Old Toronto, are especially affected.

“There’s nowhere to store the snow. It must be removed,” he said, pointing to 2022 when the city successfully removed 17,000 tons of snow in six days after a big storm.

“And so, when you put it in the context of a 25 per cent tax increase over the past three years, people are not seeing core services getting better, they’re getting worse. And as Torontonians, we ought to be demanding better from local government.”

Bradford said its especially ironic that the city is advising residents hampered by heavy snow to take the TTC, however a number of lines and routes have been out of service in recent days for various reasons, including the inclement weather.

“It doesn’t seem like there’s a lot of coordination,” he said.

City officials, meanwhile, say crews are working 24-7 to tackle the issue and regular snow-clearing operations are still underway on all roads and sidewalks and TTC stops.

“We are working as quickly as we can. Yes, it’s a big snow fall, at least I didn’t call the army,” Mayor Olivia Chow quipped on Wednesday morning.

The city, which has allocated $160 million for snow removal in 2025, will be providing an update on its snow clearing efforts this afternoon.

Service requests are now being accepted for snow clean-up through 311 or online.

With files from CTV News Toronto’s Laura Sebben and Allison Hurst