CBSA seizes $4.7M in cocaine from aircraft arriving in GTA

Officers from Canada’s Border Services Agency (CBSA) have seized nearly 38 kilograms of cocaine from an aircraft arriving from the Dominican Republic, officials revealed on Tuesday.

The seizure is part of an ongoing crackdown on drug smuggling amid heightened pressure from U.S. President Donald Trump who has been vocal about what he calls Canada’s laxed border security and fentanyl policies.

Earlier this month, the president also temporarily suspended tariffs against Canada for 30 days following moves from the government to meet his requests.

CBSA data shows that in the current fiscal year alone, officers have intercepted more than 2.4 million grams of cocaine, alongside significant quantities of cannabis, fentanyl, and undeclared cash.

Records also show that in this fiscal year alone, officials have also seized more than $28.6 million in undeclared cash.

On Feb 12., the country’s newly appointed fentanyl czar, Kevin Brosseau, visited a border crossing and pledged to stop the flow of drugs. He says his mandate is to “bring people together, to integrate the work and produce results.”

It’s not clear when CBSA officers discovered the cocaine, but officials made a social media post showcasing images of the seized drugs from the flight.

The agency did not specify which airport the bust was made or whether the drugs were found in luggage, cargo, or concealed within the plane itself.

No arrests have been announced in connection with the seizure.