3 suspects sought in downtown Toronto assault that injured 2 people

Police say the three people in the photo are wanted in connection with an assault investigation. (Toronto Police Service)

Police are looking for three suspects who allegedly assaulted two people while walking home in downtown Toronto last month.

Toronto police said they got a call for an assault near Bay and Edward streets, west of Yonge Street, on the evening of Jan. 12.

As they were walking home, two victims were approached by three suspects. Police said one of the suspects asked one victim if he wanted to see their “switch.”

When the victim said no and tried to leave, they were punched in the back of the head, police said.

The other victim tried to intervene, but the other two suspects stepped in and allegedly struck both victims.

Police said the victims were also threatened during the assault. They sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

More than a month after the incident, police have released photos and descriptions of the suspects who are wanted.

The first one is described as about five-foot-10 with a medium build, black or orange afro-style hair in a bun and was wearing dark sunglasses, a black face mask, a black bomber jacket, black gloves, black pants, and black running shoes.

The other two suspects are believed to be five-foot-eight and have a medium build. One wore a shiny bubble jacket with the hood up, a black face mask, gloves, baggy black pants, and white sneakers. The other was wearing a black parka with a fur-trimmed hood, a black backpack, black pants, and black and white basketball shoes.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 416-808-5200 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477) or www.222tips.com.