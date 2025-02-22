Line 1 service halted at York Mills following reported stabbing

Toronto police say a man has been taken to the hospital following a stabbing at a subway station.

The TTC says trains are not stopping at York Mills Station along Line 1 due to a security incident.

In a post on X, the TTC writes, “all service routes are being redirected away from the station.”

Line 1 Yonge-University: Trains are not stopping at York Mills due to a security incident. All surface routes redirected away from station. — TTC Service Alerts (@TTCnotices) February 22, 2025

Subway service is also suspended northbound at Queen due to a security incident, according to the TTC.

It’s not immediately clear if the incidents are related.

A separate post from Toronto police alleges that just before 7:30 p.m. Friday night, a man was stabbed at the York Mills subway station.

Police tell CTV News Toronto they have no update on the suspect’s whereabouts and that officers are trying to review security footage of the alleged incident.

STABBING:

York Mills Subway

7:25 pm

- reports of stabbing

- police o/s

- one male victim located w/stab wounds

- station will be bypassed b/c of ongoing investigation#GO385673

^sc — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) February 22, 2025

Toronto EMS confirmed to CTV News Toronto that they transported one person to the hospital with stab wounds. They say the person was in serious but stable condition.