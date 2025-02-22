Police, fire suspend search for dog in Humber River as night falls

Toronto fire trucks are seen in this undated photo.

The search for a dog that fell into the icy Humber River has been suspended as night falls.

The incident happened at Home Smith Park at 4101 Dundas St. W., just west of Scarlett Road.

Toronto Fire Services said they were dispatched to that area around 4:45 p.m. for reports of a woman who was attempting to rescue a dog.

They said that a dog went under the surface of the water.

At least two firefighters were initially on scene and headed into the river to try to rescue it.

Shortly before 6 p.m., Toronto police and fire crews suspended the search and left the river for safety reasons.

The dog has not be located at this point.