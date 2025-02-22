Toronto police investigating reported stabbing at York Mills subway station

Toronto police say a man has been taken to the hospital following a stabbing at a subway station.

In a post on X, police said just before 7:30 p.m. Friday night, a man was stabbed at the York Mills subway station.

Police told CTV News Toronto they have no update on the suspect’s whereabouts and that officers are trying to review security footage of the alleged incident.

STABBING:

York Mills Subway

7:25 pm

- reports of stabbing

- police o/s

- one male victim located w/stab wounds

- station will be bypassed b/c of ongoing investigation#GO385673

^sc — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) February 22, 2025

Toronto EMS confirmed to CTV News Toronto that they transported one person to the hospital with stab wounds. They say the person was in serious but stable condition.

As a result, the TTC said trains are not stopping at York Mills Station along Line 1 and that the station is closed for a police investigation.

Line 1 Yonge-University: Trains are not stopping at York Mills due to a security incident. All surface routes redirected to Sheppard Station. York Mills Station is closed for Toronto Police investigation. https://t.co/71aOBJVmQ1 — TTC Service Alerts (@TTCnotices) February 22, 2025

In a post on X, the TTC wrote, “all service routes are being redirected to Sheppard Station.”

Subway service is also suspended northbound at Queen due to a security incident, according to the TTC.

It was not immediately clear if the incidents were related.