1 driver outstanding following collision near Wilson Station

Police are searching for a driver who fled the scene of a two-vehicle crash near Wilson station.

Toronto police are looking for one person following a two-vehicle collision in North York on Saturday night.

The crash, which knocked over a light pole, happened around 9:20 p.m. near Wilson Subway Station, in the vicinity of Wilson Avenue and Wilson Heights Boulevard.

Police say one of the drivers remained on scene and was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The other motorist, however, fled the area on foot, they said.

Police have not provided any descriptive details for the outstanding driver.