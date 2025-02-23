Man critical following ‘wounding’ near Toronto’s Moss Park, say police

A Toronto police vehicle is shown parked on Yonge Street in downtown Toronto on Tuesday Jan. 3, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Doug Ives

A man in his 60s has critical injuries after being wounded in Toronto’s downtown east area late Saturday afternoon, say police.

The incident happened near Moss Park, in the area of Sherbourne and Shuter streets.

Toronto police said they were called to that location shortly before 6 p.m. following reports of a male with undisclosed injuries. Investigators initailly said the victim was stabbed, but they later clarified that he was wounded.

Police, in a follow-up post on X, said the victim was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

It is not known at this time what may have led up to this incident, nor what kind of charges the suspect may be facing.

The investigation is ongoing.

Northbound Sherbourne is blocked between Shuter and Queen Street East as police investigate.