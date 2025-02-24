GTA getting a reprieve from the bitter cold this week, but more snow could be on the way

A cyclist is seen riding in the snow in Toronto.

Toronto and surrounding areas will see a reprieve from the bitter cold this coming week, however more of the white stuff could fall in the coming days.

Starting tonight, Environment Canada is forecasting a 30 per cent chance of flurries and winds gust up to 40 kilometres an hour around midnight. This evening’s low is minus 3 Celsius, which will feel closer to minus 9 C with the wind chill.

Heading into the work week, there is a 60 per cent chance of showers on Monday afternoon with winds gusting up to 60 kilometres an hour and a high of plus 4 C.

Tuesday will be a more moderate day with a 30 per cent chance of showers, and a high of plus 4 C and a low of minus 3 C.

Starting on Wednesday until Saturday, there is a 60 per cent chance of snow and/or rain as temperatures hover around 0 C.