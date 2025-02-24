TTC subway service will be disrupted on Line 1 this week. Here’s what you need to know

TTC subway riders on Line 1 will need to adjust their travel plans this week as the TTC is set to close service early between Bloor-Yonge and Osgoode stations for track work.

The transit agency says subway service in the affected stretch will be replaced by shuttle buses from 11 p.m. until the end of service at approximately 2 a.m., starting Monday, Feb. 24, through Friday, Feb. 28.

“TTC staff will be available at all stations between Bloor-Yonge and Osgoode stations to assist customers,” officials wrote in a media release.

College Station will be closed during these times, but all other stations in the closure area will remain open for PRESTO purchases and surface route connections.

Two additional Wheel-Trans buses will operate along the route for customers needing accessible service.

The TTC advises riders to check “real-time” updates on elevator and escalator availability by calling the lift line at 416-539-5438 (LIFT).