2 Toronto men arrested for gun, drug possession: police

Toronto police share an image of a gun and ammunition seized during a firearm and drug investigation.

Two men from Toronto have been charged for illegal gun and drug possession.

Toronto Police Service (TPS) says officers executed a search warrant at a home in Parkdale, near Jameson Avenue and Queen Street West, on Feb. 23 around 6 p.m.

They say two men were in the residence at the time.

One was allegedly in possession of a loaded .45 calibre Glock semi-automatic handgun as well as ammunition and a quantity of controlled substances. The second was also in possession of an undisclosed amount of controlled substances, they said.

Korey Rudder, 45, of Toronto, was charged with one count each of illegal possession of a firearm and illegal possession of an altered or tampered firearm, failure to comply with a release order, and two counts of drug possession for the purpose of trafficking.

Lloyd Williams, 43, also of Toronto, is facing two counts of drug possession and failure to comply with a release order.

The charges have not been tested in court.