Inmate who escaped from prison in Quebec caught hours later in Toronto

SAINTE-ANNE-DES-PLAINES, Que. — A federal inmate serving time for murder who vanished on Monday from a prison north of Montreal was arrested hours later in Toronto.
Correctional Service Canada said 85-year-old convicted killer Ricardo Vilches wasn’t present during head count at noon on Monday.
He was incarcerated in the minimum security unit at Archambault Institution in Ste-Anne-des-Plaines, Que., 35 kilometres north of Montreal.
An arrest warrant was issued for Vilches, who is serving an indeterminate sentence for second-degree murder.
The inmate was arrested by Toronto police around 5:45 p.m. on Monday.
Corrections officials say they will investigate the circumstances surrounding Vilches' escape.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 25, 2025.