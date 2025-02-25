Mayor Olivia Chow calls for full review of city’s ‘slow’ response to winter storms

Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow calls for a full review of winter maintenance operations as the city continues to grapple with "mountains of snow" left in February's back-to-back winter storms.

“Like many Torontonians, I am frustrated with the City of Toronto’s response to the recent snowstorms. All Toronto residents, including seniors, people with mobility issues and parents with strollers, were left to contend with an inadequate and slow city response,” Chow said in a letter to her executive committee.

Chow is asking that the city manager “determine whether private winter maintenance contractors have upheld their obligations under their contract” as part of his review and also evaluate all options to improve winter maintenance work “including renegotiating or breaking existing contracts.”

The mayor is also calling for Toronto’s auditor general to investigate the city’s handling of the major winter storm earlier this month.

