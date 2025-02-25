Wrong-way driver on Gardiner Expressway enters construction site, falls through hole: Toronto police

No one was injured after a car driving the wrong way on the Gardiner Expressway fell through a hole onto Strachan Avenue late Tuesday afternoon, say Toronto police.
The incident happened just after 5:30 p.m., near the Spadina Avenue exit.
Police said a driver was travelling westbound on the highway’s eastbound lanes when they drove through a construction site.
The vehicle then fell through a hole and landed on its roof below on Strachan, near the Coca-Cola Coliseum.
Police are urging people to “use extreme caution” in the area.
The investigation is ongoing.
More details to come.