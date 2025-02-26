1 person critical following shooting in Toronto’s Weston area, suspect at-large

A police investigation is underway after one person was shot on Weston Road, just north of Lawrence Avenue West, on Feb. 26. (Jacob Estrin/CTV News Toronto)

One person has been rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after being shot in Toronto’s Weston area late Wednesday afternoon.

Shortly before 6 p.m., multiple gunshots were heard on Weston Road, just north of Lawrence Avenue West.

There, Toronto police say a victim was found with injuries and taken to the hospital via emergency run.

Paramedics said they transported one patient to the hospital with “serious, life-threatening injuries.”

Police said they’re now searching for a Black male with short hair, a medium to heavy build, and last seen wearing all-black clothing.

Weston is currently closed in both directions at Lawrence as the investigation continues.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Toronto police at 416-808-2222 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.

