1 person critical following shooting in Toronto’s Weston area, suspect at-large

One person has been rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after being shot in Toronto’s Weston area late Wednesday afternoon.
Shortly before 6 p.m., multiple gunshots were heard on Weston Road, just north of Lawrence Avenue West.
There, Toronto police say a victim was found with injuries and taken to the hospital via emergency run.
Paramedics said they transported one patient to the hospital with “serious, life-threatening injuries.”
Police said they’re now searching for a Black male with short hair, a medium to heavy build, and last seen wearing all-black clothing.
Weston is currently closed in both directions at Lawrence as the investigation continues.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Toronto police at 416-808-2222 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.
More details to come.