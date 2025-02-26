3 Toronto teens arrested and charged following carjacking in Scarborough

A Toronto police cruiser is seen in this undated photo.

Three Toronto teens are each facing several charges following a carjacking in Scarborough.

The incident happened on Monday in the Dorset Park neighbourhood, near Kennedy and Ellesmere roads.

Toronto police said they were called to that area shortly after 12:15 p.m. for reports of a theft of a vehicle.

Police allege that three youths drove a stolen Honda Civic into a parking lot.

Two of the youths, both of whom wore masks to conceal their identity, then exited the vehicle and approached a victim, they said.

One of the youths then allegedly indicated he had a weapon and demanded the victim hand over their vehicle.

Investigators said all three then fled the area in the stolen Honda Civic as well as the victim’s vehicle.

The victim was not injured.

Members of Toronto Police Service’s Hold Up Squad along with officers from Organized Crime Enforcement, Dog Services, and 42 Division’s Major Crime Unit quickly responded to the area and found the victim’s stolen vehicle.

They arrested three suspects following a short foot pursuit.

Police said they also recovered the stolen Honda Civic.

Three boys, ages 17, 15, and 14, all from Toronto, have been charged with one count each of robbery with an offensive weapon and disguise with intent, and two counts of possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.

The 15-year-old is also facing an additional charge of fail to comply with release order.

The three accused, who cannot be named under the provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act, were all scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact Toronto police at 416-808-7350 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.