Investigation underway after vehicle ‘shot at’ in North York, say Toronto police

In this file photo, police tape is shown in Toronto on May 2, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy

Police are investigating after a vehicle was “shot at” in Willowdale on Tuesday night.

The incident happened near Yonge Street and Sheppard Avenue East in North York.

Toronto police said they were called to that area shortly after 8 p.m.

No injuries have been reported.

Police say they do not have any suspect information.

The intersection of Yonge and Sheppard is currently closed due to the investigation and motorists are being asked to use alternate routes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Toronto at 416-808-2222 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.