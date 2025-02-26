‘Major’ watermain break leads to flooding along residential street in North York

Residents in one North York neighbourhood are waking up to flooded basements this morning after a watermain break led to a “river” of water along their street.

Toronto Fire said a “major” water main break was reported on Pelmo Crescent, located near Jane Street and Black Creek Drive, early Wednesday morning.

Crews said they received reports of two feet of water in some basements in the area.

“It was a torrent river. It was pretty crazy,” one resident said while describing the scene to CP24 on Wednesday. “Our whole basement is flooded.”

The area has been closed off to traffic as crews work to clean up the water and repair the issue.

Operations at a nearby campus of Humber River Hospital are not impacted this morning, but road closures have forced the facility to close its shipping and receiving department until further notice, officials said.

It is not clear what caused the watermain break this morning.