74-year-old woman suffers life-threatening injuries after being struck by a vehicle in North York

A 74-year-old woman received life-threatening injuries after she was struck by the driver of a vehicle in North York late Tuesday afternoon.

Toronto police said they were called to the area of Jane Street and Finch Avenue West just before 5 p.m.

They say a 34-year-old woman was driving a 2021 Toyota RAV northbound on Jane when she turned right into a parking lot and hit the 74-year-old woman who was crossing the street at the time.

The driver remained at the scene, and the pedestrian was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police say they are still investigating and are asking residents, business owners, and drivers who may have security or dash camera footage of the area or incident, to contact them.

