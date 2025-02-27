Man facing firearm charges following shooting in Toronto’s Weston area that sent him to hospital

One person is recovering from serious, non life-threatening injuries after being shot in Toronto’s Weston area Wednesday evening.
Police say shortly before 6 p.m. they received reports of multiple gunshots heard on Weston Road, just north of Lawrence Avenue West.
There, Toronto police say a victim was found with injuries and taken to the hospital via emergency run.
Police confirm a man in his 20’s was taken to the hospital with serious injuries but they’re not considered life-threatening.
They say the victim has also been arrested and charged with discharging a firearm, possession of a prohibited firearm, and carrying a concealed weapon.
The suspect is still outstanding.
CP24’s Sijia Liu spoke to one witness, a local business owner, who said she saw a man holding his face as he ran away from the scene.
Police said they’re now searching for a Black male with short hair, a medium to heavy build, and last seen wearing all-black clothing.
The motive for this shooting remains unclear.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Toronto police at 416-808-2222 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.