Man facing firearm charges following shooting in Toronto’s Weston area that sent him to hospital

Toronto police say a suspect is outstanding.

One person is recovering from serious, non life-threatening injuries after being shot in Toronto’s Weston area Wednesday evening.

Police say shortly before 6 p.m. they received reports of multiple gunshots heard on Weston Road, just north of Lawrence Avenue West.

There, Toronto police say a victim was found with injuries and taken to the hospital via emergency run.

Police confirm a man in his 20’s was taken to the hospital with serious injuries but they’re not considered life-threatening.

They say the victim has also been arrested and charged with discharging a firearm, possession of a prohibited firearm, and carrying a concealed weapon.

The suspect is still outstanding.

Shooting Weston Lawrence Feb. 26 One person has been rushed to the hospital following a shooting in Toronto’s Weston area late Wednesday afternoon. A police investigation is underway after one person was shot on Weston Road, just north of Lawrence Avenue West, on Feb. 26.

CP24’s Sijia Liu spoke to one witness, a local business owner, who said she saw a man holding his face as he ran away from the scene.

Police said they’re now searching for a Black male with short hair, a medium to heavy build, and last seen wearing all-black clothing.

The motive for this shooting remains unclear.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Toronto police at 416-808-2222 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.