Multiple TTC buses freed after getting stuck on snowy North York streets

A bus is stuck in the snow in downtown Toronto as a heavy snowfall affects the greater Toronto area on Monday January 17, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

Several TTC buses spent the morning stuck on the road in North York due to snowy weather conditions.

Toronto police had closed Sheppard Avenue West in both directions between Sentinel Road and Arleta Avenue in the Downsview area.

Shortly after 8 a.m., police reported multiple TTC buses were stuck at the bottom of the hill due to the snow.

CP24’s Traffic Reporter Adwoa Nsiah-Yeboah said the buses slid down the hill in the slick conditions and collided.