Multiple TTC buses freed after getting stuck on snowy North York streets

Several TTC buses spent the morning stuck on the road in North York due to snowy weather conditions.
Toronto police had closed Sheppard Avenue West in both directions between Sentinel Road and Arleta Avenue in the Downsview area.
Shortly after 8 a.m., police reported multiple TTC buses were stuck at the bottom of the hill due to the snow.
CP24’s Traffic Reporter Adwoa Nsiah-Yeboah said the buses slid down the hill in the slick conditions and collided.
— Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) February 27, 2025
