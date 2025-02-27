Police identify man stabbed to death in Toronto’s west end

Paulo Mota, 38, of Toronto, is seen in this undated image released by Toronto police. (Toronto Police Service handout)

Toronto police have identified a 38-year-old man stabbed to death in Toronto’s west end last week.

The incident occurred at around 2:38 a.m. on Feb. 21 in the area of Dovercourt Road and Geary Avenue.

Police said officers arrived in the area and located a man suffering from stab wounds. The victim was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries but died on Monday, police said.

He has now been identified as Paulo Mota, of Toronto.

Mota is Toronto’s fourth homicide of 2025.

Police have not released any information on possible suspects.