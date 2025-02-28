Man who stabbed teen to death at TTC station sentenced to life without parole for 18 years

A memorial for 16-year-old Gabriel Magalhaes is shown at the Keele Street subway station in Toronto, Monday, March 27, 2023. Police have said Magalhaes died on Saturday night after being stabbed at the station, where he had been sitting on a bench when he was approached.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sharif Hassan

A man who admitted to stabbing a 16-year-old boy to death at a Toronto subway station last year has been sentenced to life in prison without the chance of parole for 18 years.

Jordan O’Brien-Tobin was sentenced in a Toronto courtroom on Friday morning, defence lawyer Jeffrey Berman confirmed to CP24.

O’Brien-Tobin was initially charged with first-degree murder in the fatal stabbing of Gabriel Magalhaes at Keele Station on March 25, 2023.

Gabriel Magalhaes Gabriel Magalhaes, who was fatally stabbed at Keele Station in Toronto, is seen in a photo with his mother. (Suppled by family)

According to police, Magalhaes was sitting on a bench on the lower level of the station when O’Brien-Tobin approached and stabbed him in what investigators described as an “unprovoked” attack.

In November, O’Brien-Tobin pleaded guilty to second-degree murder, an offence which carries an automatic life sentence.