Man who stabbed teen to death at TTC station sentenced to life without parole for 18 years

A man who admitted to stabbing a 16-year-old boy to death at a Toronto subway station last year has been sentenced to life in prison without the chance of parole for 18 years.
Jordan O’Brien-Tobin was sentenced in a Toronto courtroom on Friday morning, defence lawyer Jeffrey Berman confirmed to CP24.
O’Brien-Tobin was initially charged with first-degree murder in the fatal stabbing of Gabriel Magalhaes at Keele Station on March 25, 2023.
According to police, Magalhaes was sitting on a bench on the lower level of the station when O’Brien-Tobin approached and stabbed him in what investigators described as an “unprovoked” attack.
In November, O’Brien-Tobin pleaded guilty to second-degree murder, an offence which carries an automatic life sentence.