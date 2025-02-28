Toronto police search downtown for alleged stabbing suspect

Toronto police on the scene of a stabbing near Church and Maitland streets. (CP24)

Toronto police are searching for a suspect in an alleged downtown area stabbing.

In a post on X, police say officers responded to the area of Church and Maitland streets for reports of a stabbing shortly after 9 a.m.

Police say they located a male victim suffering from stab wounds. He has been taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Toronto Police Service confirmed to CP24 that they arrested one man nearby and are still searching for another man who they say was wearing a black, red, and blue jacket, and black pants at the time of the stabbing.

Church Street is blocked at Alexander Street for the police investigation.

Church Street Junior Public School and Collège Français Secondary School had been temporarily placed under a hold and secure order as a result, but they have since been lifted.