1 person hurt in North York smash-and-grab robbery, suspects outstanding

A Toronto Police cruiser is seen in this undated file photo.

Toronto police are searching for an unknown number of suspects following a smash-and-grab style robbery in North York on Saturday.

The incident happened at a cell phone store in a mall near Yonge Street and Steeles Avenue West.

Police said they were called to that area just before 1:15 p.m.

They say suspects smashed display cases and stole a quantity of merchandise before fleeing in a dark-coloured vehicle.

Paramedics treated one person who was injured. The extent of their injuries is not known.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information or anyone who may have captured the incident on video, is asked to contact Toronto police at 416-808-3200 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.