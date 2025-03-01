Suspect at-large after man shot in Scarborough plaza

Police are on the hunt for a male suspect after a man was shot in a plaza near near Bellamy Road and Nelson Street in Scarborough on March 1. (Simon Sheehan/CP24)

Police are on the hunt for a male suspect after a man was shot in a plaza in Scarborough late Saturday afternoon.

The shooting happened in the South Cedarbrae neighbourhood, near Bellamy Road and Nelson Street, north of Eglinton Avenue East.

Toronto police said they were called to that area just before 5 p.m.

There, officers found a man who had been shot.

The victim was taken to a trauma centre by paramedics with serious, but non-life-threateniing injuries, police said.

The suspect, who fled the area, is described by police as a Black male in his 20s and six feet tall with a medium build.

The investigation in ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Toronto police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.