Ontario’s police watchdog investigating after man found dead in Scarborough

Ontario’s police watchdog is probing the circumstances surrounding the death of a 53-year-old man in Scarborough.

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) said, according to preliminary information, at about 11:30 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 28 Toronto police were called to a home in the Woburn North neighbourhood, near Ellesmere and Bellamy roads, for a domestic incident.

The civilian agency said officers “contained” the area and tried communicating with a man inside the home, but were unsuccessful.

The SIU said that at about 6 a.m. on Saturday a drone was deployed into the residence and found the man inside deceased.

One investigator and two forensic investigators have been assigned to the case.

An autopsy is set to take place on Sunday in Toronto.

The SIU, which is called in to investigate when police are involved in an incident that results in death, serious injury, sexual assault, and/or the discharge of a firearm at a person, is asking anyone who may have information about this investigation, including video or photos, to contact the lead investigator at 1-800-787-8529 or online.