Man stabbed in bus bay area at Victoria Park Station

A man has been rushed to the hospital after being stabbed in the bus bay area at Victoria Park Station.

Emergency responders said they were called to the station, which is just east of Victoria Park and north of Danforth Avenues, shortly after 7:30 p.m. for reports of a male who had been stabbed.

Toronto police said the suspect(s) fled the area towards the TTC station’s westbound subway platform.

They added that the victim is being taken to the hospital via emergency run.

Paramedics said they transported an adult male to the hospital with serious, but non-life threatening, injuries.

More details to come.