$140 million, 1,000-year-old pearl returns to Toronto

Over 1,000 years old and weighing in at just over 60 pounds, the world-famous ‘Giga Pearl’ is currently in Toronto.

“It’s something to behold. It really is a one-of-a-kind treasure,” said Ryan Schott, a representative of the Giga Pearl and Abraham Reyes Art.

The Guinness World Record holding pearl is the largest of its kind and belongs to Toronto-based artist Abraham Reyes.

It is connected to a larger exhibition currently being shown at the Avant Garde Gallery on Merton Street titled ‘Beneath The Surface.’

Each piece in the exhibition contains a mix of pearls, diamonds, and other precious stones.

“[Reyes] uses those materials in his art in the hopes of sharing them with the world,” Schott said.

The Giga Pearl itself is a naturally wild pearl.

“These types of pearls only exist in the most pristine of waters, so it’s kind of like a beacon of sustainability in the fact that we need to protect our water,” said Schott.

The Giga Pearl was brought out March 3rd for an exclusive interview with CTV News Toronto. Appraised at just over $140 million, it remains in a chamber belonging to Reyes in an undisclosed location.

The exhibition and pearl pay homage to Reyes’ Filipino roots.

“Abraham grew up with his godmother surrounded by Asian antiquities, gems, and pearls, so he has a really deep knowledge and passion for the materials - something that is unique for an artist,” said Schott.

Unfortunately, the Giga Pearl isn’t on display for the public right now, but ‘Beneath The Surface’ by Abraham Reyes will be at the Avant Garde Gallery until March 18th by appointment only.