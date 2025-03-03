New video shows moments after North York store was targeted in smash-and-grab

One person injured in the robbery. An unknown number of suspects are outstanding.

New video obtained by CP24.com shows the moments after a cell phone store in North York was targeted in a smash-and-grab robbery on Saturday afternoon.

In the 31-second clip, two male suspects who appear to be wearing face and head coverings are seen fleeing from Cell Rox, a mobile phone repair shop inside Centrepoint Mall, near Yonge Street and Steeles Avenue West.

A suspect can be heard yelling “Let’s go” moments before the pair sprint away from the store and proceed to turn right down a hallway leading to one of the mall’s exit doors.

One of the suspects is wearing all dark clothing, while the other is in a dark top and light grey pants. They both appear to be carrying a package.

Outside the mall, a black, four-door Honda sedan is then seen pulling up seconds before the two suspects jump inside the getaway vehicle as it speeds off.

Toronto police said they were called to that area just before 1:15 p.m. on Saturday after an unknown number of suspects smashed display cases and stole a quantity of merchandise from a cell phone store before fleeing in a dark-coloured vehicle.

Paramedics said they treated one person who was injured. Police later said that the victim’s injuries are minor in nature, and they aren’t aware if that person was taken to the hospital.

“It’s possible they were just assessed at the scene by medics,” Const. Laura Brabant told CP24.

She also said that investigators are now in the process of speaking to witnesses and reviewing video surveillance, adding that they do not have any suspect information available at this time.

Anyone with further information or anyone who may have captured the incident on video, is asked to contact Toronto police at 416-808-3200 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.